Kamloops Food Bank raising money with 50/50 raffle to support local youth

Photo: Kamloops Food Bank

The Kamloops Food Bank is raising funds with a 50/50 raffle with the goal of using the proceeds to support youth programs in the community.

Kennedy Epp, KFB community engagement and communications coordinator, said the online raffle last year was “building up” near the end of its three month run, and this year’s raffle will now be going twice as long.

“This year is a little bit different in that normally we only run it for about three months, and then this year we're actually doing about six months,” Epp said.

Half of the funds raised will be given to the raffle winner while the remainder will be invested back into the Food Bank’s programs that support local youths.

“Things like our Starfish backpack program, or basics for babies, school meal programs, school snacks, stuff like that. So mainly just our programs that support kids,” Epp said.

All proceeds raised will stay in the community.

She said she was feeling optimistic that this year’s fundraiser would do well after raising a total of nearly $58,000 last year.

The program has been “pretty successful” over the last several years, according to Epp, and interest has been on the rise.

“There's a lot of people actually, like, outside of Kamloops who are purchasing tickets as well. So that's quite interesting,” she said.

Raffle tickets can be purchased online until October.