Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association looks to streamline constitution at AGM

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association intends to alter its mandate during its annual general meeting on Thursday.

A proposed amendment to its constitution will see the document change from 10 bullet points to five, streamlining the KCBIA’s purpose and better reflecting its strategic direction.

KCBIA executive director Howie Reimer said the document’s wording is becoming more general.

“It was quite specific on a few things, and we … just wanted to improve the messaging and make it a little more concise,” Reimer said. “It's not changing a lot. It's just paring it down.”

That change will require a vote during the AGM, which will be held at 500 Lorne St. beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Reimer said the change is also meant to show KCBIA funders and stakeholders the organization, particularly its Customer Care and Patrol Team, is here to improve community, and not just the business climate.

“We’re promoting community safety with our CAP team and it goes was beyond dollars and cents,” Reimer said.

The AGM will also feature a presentation from the City of Kamloops’ capital projects manager Matt Kachel, who will speak about the impact and benefit of a major sewer upgrade ongoing on Lansdowne Street.

Reimer said the levy paid by KCBIA members is not up for a renewal, noting they are in year three of a five-year cycle.

He said KCBIA businesses want strong advocacy on issues such as policing, bail reform, complex care and drug treatment. He said other issues for downtown businesses include parking and attracting people to events.

“We'll continue to engage our businesses to see what they want from their BIA, but we wear a lot of hats and and will continue to work hard for our members,” Reimer said.