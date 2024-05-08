Tourism Kamloops touts experience, knowledge of new CEO

Photo: Tourism Kamloops Erik Fisher is the new CEO for Tourism Kamloops.

Tourism Kamloops has hired a new CEO.

In a news release, Tourism Kamloops announced Erik Fisher will be taking the helm effective immediately.

“I’m honoured to join Tourism Kamloops and look forward to working with the team, the board and our community partners to magnify and elevate Kamloops’ appeal as a leading destination,” Fisher said in a statement.

“Together, we have a fantastic opportunity to build on our city’s rich heritage and vibrant culture, crafting an unforgettable experience for visitors.”

Tourism Kamloops said Fisher’s experience in the tourism sector includes brand and destination development at wineries across B.C., including Monte Creek Winery.

He has served on the boards of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and Wine Growers British Columbia, and brings local connections and an understanding of the area to his new role, according to Tourism Kamloops.

The agency said said Fisher’s appointment comes as “the organization is posed to take significant strides in promoting tourism and fostering economic growth within the region,” and looks forward to using his expertise to boost the city’s profile as a tourism destination.

Trish Morelli, Tourism Kamloops board chair, said the team is “delighted” to welcome Fisher.

“Erik’s knowledge of our region, coupled with his extensive background and passion for building distinguished brands and enhancing visitor experiences, makes him uniquely qualified to lead Tourism Kamloops into a new chapter of growth and innovation,” Morelli said.