Chamber partners with Castanet Kamloops to offer Kami the Fish merchandise for sale

The Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Castanet Kamloops to offer Kami the Fish merchandise for sale.

Items on offer include socks, camping mugs, growlers and pins, which can be purchased online and picked up at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St.

“People in our community or who grew up here have shared countless stories with the chamber of what Kami the Fish means to them or how much they love Kami,” said Acacia Pangilinan, the chamber’s executive director.

“It’s exciting for the chamber to be able to bring a little nostalgia and community pride through the Kami merchandise line. The partnership with Castanet is incredibly helpful in spreading awareness and making the purchase-pickup process seamless.”

Kami the Fish, sometimes known as Kami the Trout or Kami the Spoolmak Trout, made his debut in 1967. The gun-toting mascot was created as part of a push to draw vacationers to Kamloops. The design is still owned by the chamber, which has been selling limited edition merchandise off and on for about 10 years.

Pangilinan said the chamber is also open to new ideas for the merch.

“We’re always open to hearing ideas for what other Kami ideas the community has, and would love to hear what people would like to see,” she said.