Some Kamloops residents surprised by low-flying plane over downtown

Photo: Andrew Holliday This plane was flying over parts of downtown Kamloops on Wednesday spraying for moths.

Some residents in downtown Kamloops got a rude awakening on Wednesday morning thanks to a low-flying plane spraying insecticide in an effort to eradicate an invasive species of moth.

B.C.’s Ministry of Forests is spraying 80 hectares in Kamloops as part of a provincial plan to minimize the risk the spongy moth poses to forests, farms, orchards and trees.

That sounds like a great idea to Meagan Martin, who lives with her young family in the West End. The problem is she had no idea.

“The first run was 5:45 — that was the first pass, and I swear it was directly over our house,” she said.

“That’s when it started, and me and my husband thought, ‘Oh that’s weird.’ Then it happened again and again and again and again.The kids were out on the patio watching this airplane do all these laps and we were wondering what was going on.”

Martin is not alone. Castanet heard from a number of downtown residents with similar stories.

The province announced in January that Kamloops would be among the communities involved in this year’s eradication effort, and a government website lists treatment dates.

Some physical signs have also been posted in the West End.

Martin said she was eventually able to find some good info about the eradication effort on a government website, but she said more effort should have gone into notifying residents — especially given the timing of Wednesday’s spraying.

“I didn’t know. I checked the city’s Facebook page and there was nothing on there, so I was wondering how many other people are like us, wondering what is going on?” Martin said.

“I feel like a blanket statement would have been nice from someone — ‘Sometime in the month of May, you’ll see a twin-prop airplane spraying stuff all over your house.’”

According to the province, spongy moths — also known as Lymantria and formerly known as gypsy moths — pose a risk to B.C.’s ecosystem and economy.

“In recent years, they have defoliated sections of forest and residential areas in Ontario and the eastern United States,” the B.C. government said in a news release.

“Untreated spongy moths risk spreading to other areas of B.C. and are a threat to urban forests and farms.”

In addition to Kamloops, spraying is taking place in West Kelowna, Cranbrook, Langley, Tsawwassen and Salt Spring Island, as well as a number of communities on Vancouver Island.

The second and final round of spraying in Kamloops is scheduled for May 15, dependant on weather conditions.