McLure firehall expansion to keep insurance low and available space high

Photo: Castanet From left: Firefighter Alex Kodak, Fire Chief Noel Johnson and firefighter Daniele McDonald stand in front of their new fire engine and expanded firehall in McLure.

A newly-renovated firehall should help keep fire insurance payments low and add much needed space for the volunteer fire department, says the chief of the in McLure Fire Department.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District held an open house last weekend at the firehall, 273 McLure Ferry Rd., having completed a $700,000 expansion of the building and added a new fire engine at the end of last year.

“We really don’t know what to do with all the extra room now,” Chief Noel Johnson joked. “It’s nice.”

He told Castanet Kamloops the new truck will help maintain the department's fire underwriters' rating, which will keep insurance costs down for homeowners in the community.

“Just because you have a fire department doesn’t mean you’re going to get cheap insurance,” Johnson said. “The more you have for fire protection in the area, the cheaper your insurance will become.”

New space a health benefit

As part of renovations, a new apparatus bay — approximately 30 by 40 feet — was constructed on the east side of the firehall, which now houses the fire department’s second engine.

Thanks to the renovation, the firehall now contains rooms dedicated to gear and laundry — all of which were previously crammed into the same space, Johnson said.

“The biggest thing is we got a gear room and new laundry room,” he said.

Johnson said the new space is a big improvement from a health standpoint.

“You don't want to be bumping into each other, and we never had a shower here before. After a fire if you've got chemicals or anything on you, you can have a shower here,” he said.

Firefighter Daniele McDonald said it’s nice to have the extra space.

“Before our gear room and our meeting room was one, so you had everything in there — you had to get ready around the tables,” she said. “It was just cramped. It was a kitchen, it was a meeting room, it was a changing room.”

Johnson also noted that having a second fire engine will enable the 20-person fire department to have a backup at the ready while one is out attending a call.

The McLure Fire Department’s service area covers properties along Highway 5 from Vinsulla to just south of Louis Creek.

Many improvements

Both floors of the fire hall were renovated to include a new training area, an additional washroom and replacement of the upstairs washroom, exhaust extraction and heating in the bays, upgrades to the chief’s office, new LED lighting and HVAC upgrades.

The project cost $661,285 and was covered in full by the Canada Community Building Fund grant.

The TNRD administers nine rural fire departments, which provide structural fire protection in a number of rural areas of the regional district. In total, there are approximately 190 firefighters serving these community fire departments.

The renovation was finished in early December 2023.

Johnson said there is still more work to be done on the McLure firehall, noting that a pump house is needed because they do not have fire hydrants.