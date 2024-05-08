'You guys are in for it'; 56 shots fired in deadly shootout between Kamloops Mounties, Rose Hill gunman

Photo: Coroner's inquest exhibit This police evidence photo shows the aftermath of a shootout between Kamloops Mounties and a gunman on Rose Hill on Sept. 14, 2018.

Investigators found 56 spent rounds in the aftermath of a deadly 2018 shootout on Rose Hill between Kamloops Mounties and a gunman Eugene Marcano.

That’s what jurors were told Tuesday in a coroner’s inquest examining the incident.

Marcano, 35, died in a gunfight with police on Sept. 14, 2018. Two officers responded to a call about a suspicious truck and trailer parked on private property along Rose Hill Road, where the gunfight broke out.

The seven-person coroner’s jury has already heard from Kamloops RCMP Const. Ryan McNamara, who said Marcano was immediately agitated and aggressive when police arrived at the scene.

McNamara also described the shot he took that killed Marcano, who had by then fired at least 10 rounds from a shotgun in direction of McNamara and another constable. He said he fired the deadly shot with an RCMP-issue carbine rifle, which he grabbed after deciding his sidearm was not up to the task.

'A shootout with police'

An investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog agency immediately following the shooting cleared McNamara and the other constable, Mark Peterson, of any wrongdoing.

Ken Garley, an investigator with the Independent Investigations Office, testified on Tuesday about the probe into the shooting. He said the conclusion was clear — that Marcano opened fire on Mounties, who had no choice but to shoot back.

“Mr. Marcano basically engaged a shootout with police,” he said. “Police responded in the only way they could, which was gunfire.”

Garley said it was also very clear how Marcano died.

“It was determined that the subject officer [McNamara] fired his carbine, and a shot from that carbine struck Mr. Marcano right around the side of the ear,” he said.

“It went from left to right out the other side. Apparently there was severe fracturing of the skull and severe damage to the brain.”

Garley said investigators found 56 spent rounds in the area — 31 nine-millimetre casings from McNamara and Peterson’s RCMP sidearms, 14 casings from McNamara’s carbine and 11 shells from Marcano’s shotgun.

'You guys are in for it'

Peterson also took the stand on Tuesday. The former constable, who retired from the national police force in 2020, had to pause his testimony repeatedly to avoid being overcome by emotion.

Peterson said he heard Marcano make threatening remarks in the moments before entering his trailer and emerging with a shotgun.

“He said, 'You guys are in for it,' he said, ’Someone’s going to be on the news tonight,’ and after he said that he made a direct route for the door [of the trailer],” Peterson said.

“Those comments, how fast he was going for his door, the unknown of what was possibly in the interior of the trailer — more people, more weapons. I yelled to Ryan, ‘He’s gone, I lost visual, he’s in the trailer.’”

Peterson described firing his sidearm later in the gunfight in Marcano’s direction — shooting repeatedly until one of McNamara's shots took the gunman down.

“I didn’t stop firing until I saw the subject fall backwards,” he said.

“And I saw the discharge of his firearm into the sky.”

Expert testimony Wednesday

Jurors were told evidence in the inquest, which started on Monday, could wrap up on Wednesday.

Left to testify are two medical experts — a forensic toxicologist and a forensic pathologist — and an expert in police use of force.

B.C. Coroners Service lawyer Rolf Warburton said a fourth witness might be added to Wednesday’s schedule. He did not say who it might be or why.

Coroners inquests are public hearings to determine the facts surrounding a death and to make recommendations aimed at preventing future loss of life in similar circumstances.