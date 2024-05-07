No word on injuries after car slams into North Kamloops Wendy's restaurant

Photo: Darci Reagan Firefighters attend to a call Tuesday morning in which a car drove into the Wendy's restaurant in North Kamloops.

A car crashed into the North Kamloops Wendy’s restaurant on Tuesday morning.

A photo of the scene sent in by a Castanet reader shows a dark-coloured sedan struck the glass wall of the building.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews cleared the scene as of about 11:20 a.m.

Platoon Capt. Chris Pretula said firefighters arrived to find no one was trapped inside the vehicle, though it's unclear at this time whether there were any injuries.