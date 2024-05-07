Municipal advisor blames Kamloops mayor for bulk of dysfunction at city hall

Photo: KTW file Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has refused to resign his seat following a dramatic morning at Kamloops city hall.

Coun. Margot Middleton called on Hamer-Jackson to resign after municipal advisor Henry Braun delivered a scathing report blaming the mayor for most of the dysfunction.

Hamer-Jackson refused to budge.

“I think what would be fair, like what I said to Mr. Braun, I think I have not had a lot of defence in this,” he said. “I think this will be taken care of in a court proceeding where you have lawyers, examination for discovery.”

More to come ...

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:22 a.m.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s “contempt for authority structure” and a stubborn unwillingness to admit error has contributed significantly to the unprecedented dysfunction at Kamloops city hall, according to a report presented Tuesday by a provincially appointed municipal advisor.

Henry Braun also recommended provincial legislation to “remove a member from council” — a law not currently on the books in B.C.

Braun, a former mayor of Abbotsford, said he met with Hamer-Jackson, councillors and city staff over a period of months following his appointment early this year.

In a 30-minute presentation Tuesday morning at Kamloops city hall, Braun painted a dark picture of a chaotic and dysfunctional municipal government — and he placed the majority of the blame at the feet of Hamer-Jackson.

“In my opinion, the mayor’s reluctance to change behaviour or admit error has significantly contributed to the issues,” Braun said.

'The status quo is not an option'

Braun’s report identifies 16 challenges faced by the city and makes 23 recommendations — 10 for Hamer-Jackson and 13 for council as a whole.

He said the situation in Kamloops is “not normal.”

“The relationship between mayor and council is untenable and the status quo is not an option,” he said.

Among his recommendations to the mayor, Braun urged Hamer-Jackson to let go of grudges and adjust his leadership style.

“The mayor appears to prefer fighting disagreements without an openness to resolving issues. This suggests a preference for a combative stance over constructive dialogue,” he said.

“It does not appear that the mayor looks to staff or council for advice or guidance.”

'Avoiding responsibility for his actions'

Braun said he met with Hamer-Jackson multiple times and said the two had a number of additional conversations, as well. He said he offered the mayor advice more than once.

“Unfortunately, I did not observe that the mayor acted on that advice even once,” Braun said. "I have observed the mayor avoiding responsibility for his actions and inactions.”

Braun did not express great optimism for the short term.

“Absent significant change in how the mayor interacts with others, I am not optimistic there will be any improvement during the remainder of this term,” he said.

"The mayor’s position has continuously been that he has done nothing wrong, made no mistakes and he has nothing to apologize for. This makes for a difficult working environment.”