Kamloops Mounties caution public as gang conflict intensifies, shootings continue

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops RCMP on scene Monday night at the Ramada on Columbia Street West, investigating the latest in a series of shootings believed to be connected to the drug trade.

Kamloops Mounties are cautioning the public following a series of brazen shootings — four incidents in five days, each of them believed to be linked to an ongoing conflict between rival criminal organizations.

The most recent incident was on Monday, when a shooting just before 7 p.m. at the Ramada on Columbia Street sent one man to hospital.

“This latest incident is believed to be a result of the ongoing conflict between local drug traffickers, which was also responsible for a series of targeted shootings reported this weekend,” said Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe.

“As our teams continue their efforts, we’re asking residents to please be aware that these targeted attacks are occurring in public settings and present an increased risk to safety.”

Violence on streets

Police were already investigating three recent shootings — one each on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Shots were fired at a motel in the 700-block of Columbia Street, the Star Lodge, in the early-morning hours of Thursday, May 2, police said.

A house on 10th Street was shot up in a drive-by shooting the following morning, May 3. Police located a suspect vehicle nearby but no arrests have been made.

On Saturday, May 4, shots were fired at about 4:15 a.m. in the 800-block of Sudbury Avenue.

According to police, another report was received moments later of three men with guns running behind the house that was shot at the previous day.

Victim expected to recover

The suspect in Monday’s shooting is described as a man standing between 5-foot-10 and six feet with a lean build and a hunched upper back.

He was wearing a black baseball hat with a white logo, a black jacket with a sheen, dark jogger pants, black gloves with red trim and sunglasses.

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment has multiple resources working tirelessly to advance these investigations and is asking the public to work with us by being aware of their surroundings and being vigilant in reporting suspicious occurrences or suspected criminal activities that could be related,” Wiebe said.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators remain on scene Tuesday morning at the Ramada.

Alleged traffickers recently arrested

The spike in gang-related violence follows the arrest last week by Kamloops Mounties of two alleged high-level drug traffickers.

Cameron Cole, 40, and Shane Cameron, 44, were arrested last week and charged with serious drug- and firearms-related offences.

Cole had serious charges against him dropped in 2020, and Cameron recently served a three-year prison sentence for his part in a grisly gangland mutilation in 2018.

Kamloops Mounties will host a news conference on Thursday related to the ongoing conflict.