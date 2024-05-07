No one injured in Brocklehurst house fire, Kamloops Fire Rescue says

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops Fire Rescue crews on scene Tuesday at a home on Lincoln Court following a fire.

No one was injured as Kamloops Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a house fire Tuesday morning on a cul de sac in Brocklehurst.

Emergency crews were called to 989 Lincoln Ct. at about 8:15 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Firefighters said they made sure everyone was out of the home and accounted for — including pets.

The fire was struck just before 9 a.m. There is no word yet on a cause.