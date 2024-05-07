Tire Stewardship BC to host Kamloops recycling event for old, unused tires

Photo: Tire Stewardship BC

Tire Stewardship BC is asking Kamloops residents to drop off old or unused tires to be recycled as part of a series of tire collection events across the province.

TSBC said collected tires will be recycled into new products including playground surfaces, athletic tracks and commercial flooring and roofing. It said rubber and steel is also recovered in the tire recycling process.

“When the weather warms and the seasons change, so should your tires,” said Rosemary Sutton, executive director of Tire Stewardship BC.

“When the temperature is regularly above seven degrees, it’s time to switch out your winter tires and store them covered in a cool, dry place or drop them off at one of our collection events so that they can be recycled.”

Sutton said tires left lying around can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes if rainwater collects inside and can be fire hazards during wildfire season.

“We encourage any resident with tires lying around their property to either drop them off at one of our collection events this spring or summer,” Sutton said.

“Or to search for a return-to-retailer location on our website and drop them off at any point throughout the year at a location that is convenient for them.”

TSBC fills their scrap tire recycling program as one of the most successful in North America and one of the oldest in Canada.

It said over five million scrap car tires are recycled into new products each year in B.C.

Kamloops residents can drop off their tires for free at Cal Tire on Mount Paul Way on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A full list of events across the province is available online.

Tire Stewardship BC describes themselves as a not-for-profit dedicated to the collection and recycling of scarp tires.