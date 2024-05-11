Slow No Tempo to hold full performance as part of concert series

Photo: Slow No Tempo

After more than six years of being guest performers at concerts of others, a Kamloops-based a cappella quartet will be headlining its first show.

In a news release, Slow No Tempo said it will be hosting a full performance titled Hopeless Chromatics as part of the Chamber Musicians of Kamloops concert series.

The quartet says the performance will feature a seemingly random assortment of songs from rock, sea shanties and jazz, among others.

Slow No Tempo was formed in the fall of 2018 and members include Ryan Noakes, Graham Specht, Simon Walter and Grant Huffman, who perform without instrumentation.

Hopeless Chromatics will be taking place in the Kamloops United Church on May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Further information and tickets are available online.