Board game convention to be hosted at Kamloops Yacht Club

Photo: Pexels

Game enthusiasts will be filing into the Kamloops Yacht Club later this month for a board game convention that organizers say is open to anyone interested.

Rob Seib, an organizer of Gameloops, said more than 100 board games and 18 gaming tables will be available for use, and volunteers will be present to help attendees find a game and table as well as teach the games.

“Maybe you want to come and learn a new game or play a game that’s already old for you,” Seib said.

“There’s a chance to meet new people in the board game community, or even you can just bring friends and family and have access to a big library of games.”

A range of board games will be available to play, ranging from complex strategy games to simpler social games.

Seib said he’s been running community board game events for a couple years. While some have been as long as a day, nothing in the board game community has come close to the scale of Gameloops.

He said part of his inspiration for starting the convention was to introduce new people to the hobby.

“The reason I'm doing it is because I want it to exist. I want there to be a thriving community of board gamers and I want them to have things to do,” Seib said.

“If nobody else is going to do it, then I'm going to do it.”

He said he had “no idea” how many attendees the convention would get, but enough tickets have already been sold to cover the costs. He said 100 tickets are still available for each of the event's two days.

The event’s volunteers are actively seeking out food trucks, and Seib said Fryer’s Express has already committed to being in attendance.

Seib said published have donated games as well, and attendees will be able to put their name into a draw to win the game they played.

“I find it like a really low stakes and sort of comfortable way to get to know people,” Seib said.

“I really, really like all the people that I've met through the board game community here since trying these kinds of things over the last couple years, just so many great people and really expanded my own network.”

The event will run on June 15 and June 16 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets and further information is available online.