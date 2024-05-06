Kamloops Brain Injury Association celebrates success of 2024 Turtle River Race

Photo: KTW file

Organizers are calling the 2024 Kamloops Brain Injury Association Turtle River Race a success.

The event Sunday, sponsored by Volkswagen of Kamloops, saw hundreds of green plastic turtles dumped into the Thompson River near Riverside Park, each one corresponding with a number on a ticket.

Kennedy Klapstein won the first race, with Peggy Koroll taking home second and third place.

Katrina Wheeler won the second race, followed by Guy Pollock and Richard Murphy.

The corporate challenge winner was Clear View Glass.

“We did really great with the ticket sales in the last week,” Danica Wilkinson of the KBIA told Castanet Kamloops.

“We haven’t counted it all up yet, but we are going to be right on par with last year.”

Money raised through the turtle race benefits the KBIA.