SKSS students win national ethics competition, beat out country-wide competition

Photo: Castanet (L-R): Donald Wilson, Jorden Atherton-Wyatt, Yusra Rahman, Ava Rieger, Izumi Heyland, Maeve Belomon and Graeme Hallett.

Five South Kamloops Secondary School students are celebrating after placing first in Canada in a team competition on ethics.

SKSS grade 10 and 11 students Maeve Belomon, Izumi Heyland, Ava Rieger, Yusra Rahman and Jorden Atherton-Wyatt brought home a first place finish from the Canadian National Ethics Bowl in Winnipeg over the weekend, beating out the toughest competition from across the country.

The competition sees teams discuss social, political, economic, scientific and cultural ethical dilemmas, during which time they are evaluated on communication, use of relevant information, critical thinking and collaboration.

The students discussed more than a dozen topics including civil disobedience, AI art, compassionate robots, territorial acknowledgements and the monarchy.

After competing in provincials, SD73 said 150 teams were narrowed down to only a dozen for nationals, which was held at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

“I don’t think we’ve fully, 100 per cent processed it yet,” Atherton-Wyatt said.

Months of preparing

While the students were asked to prepare their arguments for eight topics for provincials, nationals saw them discuss a total of 14. The students said they started researching the cases in December.

“At lunch every day we would go into Mr. Hallett’s room, we would run our cases, we would do more research on a daily basis for, I think, two months,” said Rahman.

“Even before that we would call every night at 5 p.m. and we would talk about the cases for like two hours.”

In order to prepare, the students said they would record their written speeches and recite them while performing other tasks. They said they had a 87 page document with notes and talking points.

“We're not allowed to take any notes and so a lot of the information that we research and we talk about has to be memorized, which also takes a lot of time,” Belomon said.

The girls from South Kam barely scraped by in the semi-finals, winning by half a point against a local Winnipeg team.

These Titans agreed their best work was in the final round.

“We'd been so stressed to the point where some of us were worried about throwing up for the semi-finals. And then we got on stage and we were just in the zone,” Heyland said.

Rieger said this was her third year competing in the competition. She said she would spent two to three hours on her own researching the cases and despite the long hours and three year wait, she said it was all worth it.

“It felt absolutely amazing and it was so rewarding. I don't think I've ever been rewarded more in my life than in that moment,” Rieger said.

Not a normal debate

The SKSS ethics bowl team was started by English and social justice teacher Donald Wilson, who said this year’s group amalgamated from the school’s debate team.

“What's really beautiful about Ethics Bowl is that it requires sort of mental elasticity and the ability to take that criticism and develop it into a more nuanced and more complex argument,” Wilson said.

“You can actually shift your original position. So it's not about proving you're right, it's more about be moving towards a more nuanced, more complex position.”

When Wilson found out he wouldn’t be able to attend the Bowl in Winnipeg, the team was handed over to English teacher Graeme Hallett, who became the teacher sponsor.

“I wish they could just post the video of the final debate on every resume they ever give to anybody for the rest of their lives,” Hallett said.

“The ability to take in large amounts of complex information to use it to describe thorny and challenging problems to come put together solutions for problems that you've never seen before in that three minutes, is universally applicable.”

Cole Hickson, Kamloops-Thompson School District trustee, said the entire SD73 board of education was proud of the students.

“It's an extraordinarily important accomplishment. It represents unbiased collaborative thinking that can help solve real issues in this world,” Hickson said.

SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon said she was excited to see the students take the skills they’ve learned into the future.

“It does show that if we do have clubs that kids get passionate about, we can actually shape their lives and in their future, their careers," she said.