Kamloops Mountie tells jurors about fatal shot in 2018 gunfight on Rose Hill

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops Mountie had to pause to maintain his composure on the witness stand Monday while recounting and describing the shot he fired that killed a gunman who started a shootout with police on Rose Hill in 2018.

The coroner’s inquest into the death of 35-year-old Eugene Marcano got underway Monday at the Kamloops Law Courts.

A seven-person jury has been assembled to hear evidence during this week’s inquest.

Marcano was shot dead by police during a gunfight on a rural stretch of Rose Hill Road on Sept. 14, 2018.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s police watchdog agency, investigated the incident and determined in 2019 that Mounties were justified in returning fire on Marcano.

'Giving him his distance'

Kamloops RCMP Const. Ryan McNamara said he and another officer, former constable Mark Peterson, were sent to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle and trailer on Rose Hill Road at about 4:30 p.m. on the day of the shooting.

McNamara said Marcano was “instantly agitated” upon their arrival and began to act aggressively.

“He was showing some assaultive behaviour — clenched fists and just the way his body language was presenting itself. He looked like he was going to come and try to get into a physical altercation, but we were giving him lots of distance,” he said.

“At that point with his behaviour, we weren’t going any closer to him. We were giving him his distance.”

McNamara said he was worried Marcano might have been hiding someone or something inside his trailer. He said he dealt with a call earlier in the day in which a person was found to be hiding in a similar circumstance.

He told jurors he snuck up on Marcano at one point and inadvertently startled him. A short time later, Marcano retrieved a shotgun and opened fire.

Gunfight erupts

McNamara said the first sign that something was wrong came from Peterson. He yelled a warning when Marcano retreated into his trailer.

“It wasn’t a normal reaction — something definitely scared him,” McNamara said. "All he said is, 'He’s going back in the trailer,' but the way he was saying it, I knew it was potentially something.”

The next thing McNamara said he saw was a black shotgun sticking out of the door of Marcano’s trailer, firing in the direction of Peterson, who was fleeing toward his police cruiser.

McNamara said he opened fire with his service pistol.

“I shot six of seven rounds into the front of that trailer, hoping that a round would hit Mr. Marcano or he would at least realize that someone was shooting at him and he would stop shooting at Const. Peterson and take some cover,” he said.

"That would allow Mark to get to his [police cruiser].”

'Quite a few' shots at Mountie

McNamara retreated to his own vehicle, which was parked about 100 feet away from Peterson’s.

He told jurors he ducked behind the car when Marcano began to fire in his direction. He described glass shattering and falling on him as the gunshots struck the cruiser.

“I’m not sure how many shots he fired in my direction, but it seemed like quite a few,” he said.

McNamara then decided to retrieve his RCMP-issue semiautomatic carbine rifle. He encountered Marcano not long after grabbing the rifle and fired three shots inadvertently into his own windshield.

Both men again took cover. McNamara said he then saw Marcano’s shotgun pointed at him.

“When I looked up to try to find Mr. Marcano, he was pointing his shotgun over top of the truck panel while still being covered — essentially blind shooting,” McNamara said. "He didn’t fire it yet but it was pointing in my direction.”

Deadly shot fired

McNamara said he fired 10 carbine rounds into the panel of the truck, again hoping one of them would strike Marcano.

The shotgun disappeared, but McNamara said he wasn’t sure whether Marcano had been hit. That’s when he noticed movement nearby.

“As I’m scanning, I can see some movement at the back of the truck, where the truck and trailer would have been hitched. It looked like Mr. Marcano was trying to sneak up and trying to shoot at me,” he said.

“It looked to me like he was trying to stay low and stay down.”

McNamara said he trained his rifle on Marcano’s head and pulled the trigger.

“I aimed my carbine just below the toque line and fired,” he said, pausing to maintain his composure.

"From there, Mr. Marcano wasn’t there anymore. The carbine was so loud it took a couple seconds to start hearing again, but I heard Mark come over the radio say, ‘I think that one might have got him.’”

Inquest continues

McNamara estimated he and Peterson were on scene for eight to 10 minutes before shots rang out.

Jurors have been told they will hear from 10 witnesses over the course of the inquest.

Coroners inquests are public hearings to determine the facts surrounding a death and to make recommendations aimed at preventing future loss of life in similar circumstances.

The inquest will continue Tuesday in Courtroom 5B at the Kamloops Law Courts with Peterson's testimony. Still to testify are an IIO investigator, two medical experts and an expert on police use of force.