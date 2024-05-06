New bike valet starts up for the season in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Kristen Holliday The City of Kamloops' new bike valet pilot program has started, with the service set up next to Kelson Hall in the 300-block of St. Paul Street.

A free bike valet has been launched in downtown Kamloops, offering a secure place for people to park their bicycles, scooters or strollers for the day.

The commuter-focused valet service is intended to offer a secure place for cyclists to keep their bikes over a longer stretch of time. The bike valet is being run by the City of Kamloops as a pilot program over the late spring and summer months. The service started on Monday, and will run until Labour Day.

Staff stationed at the valet, located next to Kelson Hall in the 300-block of St. Paul Street, said about 15 people had stopped by to check in their bikes as of Monday afternoon.

Cyclists are greeted by the valet staff, who are set up in a repurposed sea can, and receive a claim stub upon checking in. Bikes are parked in a fenced-off space until they are retrieved by their owners.

The valet is available from 7 a.m until 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, and is located about a block away from where the Kamloops Farmers’ Market sets up on Saturday mornings.

Kamloops council voted unanimously to approve the pilot program in March.

The $69,500 operating cost will be covered by the city’s climate action fund reserve, which consists of a revenue generated by the province’s Local Government Climate Action Program. A New Gold grant covered the $5,800 in start-up capital costs.