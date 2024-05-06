Kamloops Vintage Car Club seeking new storage space for its four historic vehicles

Photo: Castanet A 1945 Ford tow truck is one of four historic vehicles owned by the Kamloops Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada. The club is on the hunt for a new storage space for these automobiles.

Four restored vintage vehicles with historic ties to Kamloops are in need of a new home.

Ken Hoshowski, president of the Kamloops Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada, said the vehicles, which are owned by the club, have been stored in a City of Kamloops garage for the last few years. The city now needs the space back, and the club has been asked to vacate the garage.

It has until Sept. 1 to find a new place to store the historic automobiles.

“We are desperately looking for places to store these vehicles. They are so significant in the history of Kamloops, and if we can't find a spot, we may have to sell them — which would be an absolute shame,” Hoshowski said.

Among the vehicles is a 1952 Austin Sheerline ambulance. According to the club, this vehicle was Kamloops’ first dedicated ambulance, in service during the 1950s and 1960s.

“After it was taken out of service, it made its way around a few places and ended up in a field. The Vintage Car Club got a hold of it and restored it. That was an eight-year project,” Hoshowski said.

The club also has a 1937 Ford fire truck which was bought new by the City of Kamloops, and later converted from a ladder truck to a tanker. The vehicle was purchased by the Kamloops chapter and restored.

A 1945 Ford tow truck, also bought and restored by the club, was originally owned by the Royal Canadian Navy then sold to the Village of North Kamloops as an ambulance. The vehicle was later converted for use as a tow truck.

A 1928 Dodge sedan was originally owned by the Fuoco family, which ran a number of businesses, and was used as a bakery delivery van in Kamloops.

“It's preserving the history of the vintage vehicles — particularly because all four of those vehicles were used in this area, and two of them were bought new by the city,” Hoshowski said.

Hoshowski said it would be easiest if all four vehicles stayed together, as club members drive them out to events throughout the year. However, he said the club is aware there is a shortage of storage space available in town, and as the chapter has a limited budget, it is looking for a space it can use for free.

“Beggars can't be choosers. At this point, we're prepared to break them up if we have to for storage, but ideally, we'd like to keep them together in one place, and fairly close to town — because they’re older vehicles so they don't go up hills well, or down hills well,” he said.

“We can't drive them on the highway at highway speeds. So we're looking at safety there as well.”

Hoshowski said anyone with space available can reach out to the Kamloops Chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada through its Facebook page.