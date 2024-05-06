232807
Kamloops  

Kamloops Mounties swarm downtown office block after report of break-in

Burglary draws Mounties

A significant police presence Monday morning in downtown Kamloops was due to a reported burglary, Mounties say.

Multiple RCMP vehicles swarmed Fourth Avenue between Victoria Street and Seymour Street just after 8 a.m. for a report of a break-in.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators found broken glass and believed a suspect was inside, but no one was located.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.

