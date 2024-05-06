Fair rides, midway returning this week to Aberdeen Mall parking lot

Photo: KTW file

The fair will return this week to the Aberdeen Mall parking lot.

West Coast Amusements is bringing its travelling carnival back to Kamloops, setting up rides and a midway outside the mall from Thursday through Sunday.

The fair will be open from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free but rides are not. Daily wristbands can be purchased for $45 and individual tickets and packs are also available.

