Inquest begins into deadly 2018 shootout between Kamloops Mounties, gunman

Photo: KTW file Police on scene in Rose Hill on Sept. 14, 2018, after a man was shot and killed by officers.

Ten witnesses are expected to testify this week as part of a coroner's inquest into the death of a man who died in a 2018 shootout with Kamloops Mounties on Rose Hill.

The inquest into the death of 35-year-old Eugene Marcano got underway Monday morning at the Kamloops Law Courts.

A seven-person jury has been assembled to hear evidence over the next three days, according to inquest counsel Rolf Warburton.

A report from B.C.’s police watchdog agency in 2019 said Marcano initiated a shootout with Kamloops Mounties, who were responding to a call about a suspicious truck and trailer parked on Rose Hill.

The Independent Investigations Office report said Marcano became agitated while interacting with the officers and retreated into the trailer before opening fire on the officers with a shotgun.

According to the report, Mounties returned fire with their service pistols and a rifle, hitting Marcano dozens of times.

The IIO determined officers were justified in returning fire, acting in self defence after making “routine inquiries” about a man apparently camping on private land in somewhat suspicious circumstances.

In a brief opening statement, Warburton told jurors they would hear evidence from 10 witnesses — two eyewitnesses, four Kamloops RCMP officers, an IIO investigator, two medical experts and a police use-of-force expert.

He said his evidence is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.

Coroners inquests are public hearings held to determine the facts relating to a death and to make recommendations aimed at preventing future loss of life in similar circumstances.

— with files from The Canadian Press