Kamloops runner completes Boston Marathon after accidentally qualifying

Photo: Contributed Marianne Butcher at the 128th annual Boston Marathon.

A Kamloops runner says she’s run over ten marathons, but it was by accident that she found herself in the over 42 kilometre long Boston Marathon earlier this month.

Marianne Butcher, 57, said she had gone down to California to race the Big Sur international marathon last year where she finished fast enough to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

“It wasn't the intention to qualify for Boston at all. It was just to go down and do that marathon in particular because it’s a spectacular marathon,” Butcher said.

“I found out afterwards by a friend that I had a qualifying time. So it was kind of a just a happy accident to qualify.”

She said she has completed several marathons before, some within an Ironman distance, but said a straight marathon “is just a different animal.”

“At the halfway mark I was starting to feel sorry for myself, and by the end I was really feeling sorry for myself,” Butcher laughed.

She called the race “wild” — commenting on the scores of spectators that lined the racing route.

“I’ve done a few and the crowds were phenomenal and huge. I've never seen crowds like that for this entire 42.2 [kilometres],” she said.

“It was a wild one but it was really fun. It was amazing.”

She said she heard a rumour the spectatorship reached around the half a million mark. Butcher said the finish line itself was “insanity.”

“It was complete and utter controlled chaos. I guess they're used to it, but for us little Kamloops bumpkins it was pretty overwhelming,” she said.

“But very well organized and you can tell it's not their first rodeo, that's for sure.”

She said she treated the trip as more of a sightseeing tour rather than an attempt at setting a personal best.

She completed the race in over four hours and twelve minutes, finishing 407 in her division.

Butcher said she wished she had stuck more closely to her training regiment but said she still enjoyed the experience and the city.

“I got out what I put in, which was good — average,” she said.

“I was happy to do it and I would do it again, hopefully with a little bit better of a mindset in the training department.”