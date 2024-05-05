South Kamloops Secondary students win national Ethics Bowl competition

Photo: Castanet

A team of South Kamloops Secondary School students beat out national competition to claim a first place finish in a competition on discussing ethical dilemmas.

The Canadian National Ethics Bowl was held on Saturday in Winnipeg and saw teams discuss social, political, economic, scientific or cultural ethical dilemmas.

The competition was hosted at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and saw the twelve finalists of the original 150 teams competing.

Teams are evaluated on communication, use of relevant information, critical thinking and collaboration among other academic skill sets, according to the Kamloops-Thompson School District.

Among the winning team were grade 10 and 11 students Maeve Belomon, Izumi Heyland, Ava Rieger and Yusra Rahman.

“Prior to the day, all ‘bowlers’ research and develop the cases and arrive at the Ethics Bowl prepared to discuss their ideas and to listen to other perspectives,” SD73 said.

“SKSS teacher, Mr. Graeme Hallett supported students by being their mentor, coach and key supporter during challenging moments.”

SD73 said ethical issues the students discussed included civil disobedience, AI art, compassionate robots, territorial acknowledgements and the monarchy.