Kamloops  

Environment Canada calls for temperatures to climb over 30 C in Kamloops region

Madison Reeve

The Kamloops area is forecast to see clear and sunny skies for the coming week, with temperatures expected to reach over 30 C by the weekend.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C. Wind gusting up to 50 km/h is predicted for the morning. Monday night will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. A low of 7 C is expected overnight.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of 17 C. Skies will clear by Tuesday night as temperatures drop to a low of 9 C.

Temperatures will begin to climb on Wednesday, reaching 22 C during the day. Skies will remain clear into the night as temperatures reach an overnight low of 9 C.

Sunny skies are predicted for Thursday with a high of 26 C. Clear skies are expected overnight with a low of 11 C.

Friday is predicted to see Sunny skies and a daytime high of 32 C. Skies will remain clear into the evening as temperatures drop to 13 C.

The weekend will see sunny skies and highs over 32 C.

