Kamloops  

Vehicle incident closes Highway 97 near Falkland

Incident closes Hwy 97

Highway 97 west of Falkland has been closed in both directions due to a crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident occurred between Wetaskiwin Road and Back Road, about ten kilometres west of Falkland.

An assessment is in progress and an update is expected around 12:30 p.m.

DriveBC said motorists should expect delays.

