Vehicle incident closes Highway 97 near Falkland

Photo: DriveBC
Highway 97 west of Falkland has been closed in both directions due to a crash.
DriveBC said the vehicle incident occurred between Wetaskiwin Road and Back Road, about ten kilometres west of Falkland.
An assessment is in progress and an update is expected around 12:30 p.m.
DriveBC said motorists should expect delays.
??#BCHwy97 Closed in both directions due to vehicle incident 10km west of Falkland. Assessment in progress, expect delays. Please check #DriveBC for updates.https://t.co/SJ9eBrGbGB#Kamloops #VernonBC pic.twitter.com/Nt0rNl67EO— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 5, 2024