Highway 97 near Falkland reopen after crash

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 5:35 p.m.

According to DriveBC, the road is now cleared between Wetaskiwin Rd and Back Rd,

west of Falkland.

UPDATE: 2:53 p.m.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions between Wetaskiwin Road and Back Road for 13.1 km.

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress.

A northbound detour is available through Salmon River Road. Southbound traffic can detour through Highway 1 to Highway 97b.

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

Highway 97 west of Falkland has been closed in both directions due to a crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident occurred between Wetaskiwin Road and Back Road, about ten kilometres west of Falkland.

An assessment is in progress and an update is expected around 12:30 p.m.

DriveBC said motorists should expect delays.