Highway 97 near Falkland reopen after crash

UPDATE: 5:35 p.m.
According to DriveBC, the road is now cleared between Wetaskiwin Rd and Back Rd,
west of Falkland.
UPDATE: 2:53 p.m.
Highway 97 remains closed in both directions between Wetaskiwin Road and Back Road for 13.1 km.
DriveBC says an assessment is in progress.
A northbound detour is available through Salmon River Road. Southbound traffic can detour through Highway 1 to Highway 97b.
ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.
Highway 97 west of Falkland has been closed in both directions due to a crash.
DriveBC said the vehicle incident occurred between Wetaskiwin Road and Back Road, about ten kilometres west of Falkland.
An assessment is in progress and an update is expected around 12:30 p.m.
DriveBC said motorists should expect delays.
??#BCHwy97 Closed in both directions due to vehicle incident 10km west of Falkland. Assessment in progress, expect delays. Please check #DriveBC for updates.https://t.co/SJ9eBrGbGB#Kamloops #VernonBC pic.twitter.com/Nt0rNl67EO— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 5, 2024