Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops hears demands of student-led pro-Palestine movement

Photo: TRU

After meeting with Thompson Rivers University’s executive team, students spearheading a pro-Palestine movement on campus have made headway on several of their demands.

TRU’s executive team met with several of the students, who identify themselves as The People’s University of Gaza at TRU, and supporters Friday afternoon after the group sent an email listing four demands to the university earlier in the week.

The group has called on the university to disclose and divest any investments that support Israel or companies that do business with Israel, guarantee protection and affirm the rights of TRU students, staff and faculty to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression and condemn the violence in Gaza.

Prior to the meeting, TRU said the email suggested “more assertive forms of peaceful action could ensue if the demands are not met.”

Pro-Palestinian protest encampments have emerged at various universities across Canada, including the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria.

Discussing the demands

The meeting saw TRU commit to processing any Freedom of Information requests from the students relating to its investments within 30 days

The People’s University of Gaza at TRU said in a news release that TRU is the first Canadian university to commit to disclosing any investments it may have with Israel or companies that do business with Israel.

The university also committed to reviewing a divestment proposal from the students. The students said it would prepare the proposal once TRU’s investments are disclosed through the FOI.

“With the same consideration we would provide to any TRU student request, we will review proposals made regarding divestment,” said Vice-President of University Relations Brian Daly in a news release.

“However, it is important to note that TRU already follows stringent guidelines and policies regarding our investments.”

TRU said it applies an investment approach that aligns with industry best practices established by the United Nations principles for responsible investment. The university also said it collaborates with UNIE/Share, an organization that advises post-secondary institutions on environmental, social and governance issues.

The meeting also saw TRU confirm the rights of students, staff and faculty to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“We support the right to peaceful student demonstrations in alignment with TRU’s commitment to academic freedom and our policies around the responsible use of university space,” Daly said.

While the students are calling on the institution to condemn the violence in Gaza, TRU said it doesn’t take stances or issue statements on global political issues and has adopted a practice of neutrality.

TRU said it instead focuses on “creating an environment that respects differing perspectives while providing support for those affected by global events.”

“We will continue to engage with the institution on this matter, emphasizing the urgency and need for expressing public solidarity,” The People’s University of Gaza at TRU's news release said.

More work to be done

TRU president Brett Fairbairn, who was not in Kamloops and didn’t attend the meeting with the students, said meetings will also be held with staff and faculty to discuss their concerns about the conflict.

“We know there are many perspectives to be heard and understood, and we will continue to engage with everyone as necessary,” Fairbairn said in a news release.

“Our main goal is to continue to live by our values and our mission, which is to provide an educational space that is respectful and inclusive.”

Fairbairn said TRU regularly meets with students for discussions, including current events in the Middle East.

The People’s University of Gaza at TRU said the victory was only the beginning and plenty of work still needs to be done.

“We are heartened to be working together with our university, taking these steps toward ending our complicity in the horrific violence in Occupied Palestine,” the students said.