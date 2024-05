Photo: Pav Gill

A house fire burning in Kamloops Saturday evening is now reportedly out.

Photos show emergency responders on scene at the fire on Shuswap Road across from Valleyview.

Castanet reader Jaiden Cuzz sent a photo of the house “engulfed in flames,” saying the blaze has since been extinguished.

The fire appeared to be across the river from Oriole Road.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.