Kamloops Mounties issue warning after three shootings in three days connected to drug trade

Three consecutive gangland shootings in Kamloops have Mounties issuing a public warning to be "on the lookout."

Kamloops RCMP responded to a report of gunshots and a speeding vehicle in the 800-block of Sudbury Avenue in North Kamloops at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Minutes later, police received another report of three men with firearms, running behind the 1200-block of 10th Street.

On scene police found a suspect hiding on a commercial property nearby and arrested them as part of their investigation. Police also seized a red BMW with what appeared to be bullet holes.

The shooting was the third in as many days in Kamloops, and occurred close to where the second one was reported at a home in the 1200-block of 10th Street.

On Friday, just after 6 a.m., Kamloops Mounties responded to that home for a report of shots fired at the residence. A silver older model Jetta was spotted leaving the scene, and located abandoned nearby on 13th Street.

On Thursday, at about 6:30 p.m., police were called to the Star Lodge in the 700-block of Columbia Street West, for a report of of shots fired at the motel.

According to police, this shooting is believed to have occurred hours before they were called in, at about midnight.

Evidence was seized at the scene as part of that investigation. Sgt. Chris Kienzle told CFJC Today that shell casings outside the motel were seized.

Despite the three shootings, police say no injuries have been reported so far, but two people have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigations.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a press release that all three shootings "are believed to be related to an ongoing conflict between local drug traffickers.”

He said the Kamloops detachment's serious crimes unit, targeted enforcement unit, crime reduction unit forensics and general investigations team "are working tirelessly to address this risk to public safety associated to those involved in criminal lifestyles.”

“We understand these kinds of violent crimes are concerning to the community, and rightfully so, considering the risk they present to all residents,” Pelley said. “As we work to advance these investigations and hold those responsible to account, we continue to reach out to the public and ask for its assistance and support in reviewing security footage, reporting activities that could be related and contacting police with information they may have about those involved.”

Police are asking the public to be vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity and to contact the Kamloops detachment with any information that may be related to these incidents.

Anyone with video or information, who has not yet shared it with police, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference 20424-13098.