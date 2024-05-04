Police plead for witnesses after highly visible attack leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Photo: Contributed File photo

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries while another is in custody, following what police are describing as "a serious assault" with a weapon that occurred in the downtown Friday evening.

Police were called to the 100-block of Victoria Street at 7:15 p.m. for a reported fight between two men in which a weapon was used.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release the fight followed a verbal altercation that escalated.

She said police quickly located and arrested a suspect, who remains in custody.

Asked what type of weapon was used in the attack, Evelyn said that information is part of the police investigation.

“The victim is currently in critical condition, and investigators with the serious crime unit are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed this incident,” Sgt. Nestor Baird said in the release. “We know there were lots of people in the area at the time who may have saw what happened, and we are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to police to please contact us as soon as possible."

The release went on to state investigators determined the assault to be an isolated incident there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone who witnessed, was in the area or has video or information related to this incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-13046.