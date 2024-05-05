Mustard Seed to restrict access to dayroom for the homeless starting this summer

Photo: Contributed The Mustard Seed at 181 West Victoria St.

A day space used by Kamloops' downtown homeless population will soon be closed to the public.

As of July 31, the Mustard Seed shelter on Victoria Street West will restrict access to its drop-in dayroom, so that only clients of the facility, and not the homeless population at large, are using it.

In a news release, the Mustard Seed the decision comes as staff have found the organization's goal of lifting people out of poverty and homelessness has become "compromised" by public access to the dayroom.

According to the organization, the result of public access has caused threats to sobriety, safety and increased overdoses and other incidents at the Mustard Seed.

"Individuals in our recovery program, are often exposed to an environment that could impact their journey to sobriety," the Mustard Seed's release stated. "The safety of our female guests being supported at our women’s shelter, Harbour House, is often compromised due to the constant access by the public."

The release also stated that increased overdoses has been an "ongoing concern" that is creating a dangerous environment for staff.

According to the Mustard Seed, its capacity to meet the demand for drop-in services has diminished and continuing to extend their resources this way is no longer sustainable.

It also stated that the public homeless population accounts for a small percentage of the individuals represented in their dayroom demographic.

“As an organization, we realized that the ongoing use of our Kamloops drop-in services by the public was no longer sustainable. This change in operations will allow us to focus the resources we do have to provide targeted support for a smaller group of shelter guests, leading to higher numbers of successful outcomes,” James Gardiner, CEO of The Mustard Seed said.

Services such as counselling, advocacy and access to nurses, will remain available to the public, but health and wellness services will now only be accessible via the designated entrance to that area.

The Mustard Seed currently shelters 22 individuals overnight and is also home to a 17-man recovery program. In partnership with BC Housing, The Mustard Seed also built a 12-bed women-only sober living area at this location, and the building holds a health and wellness centre, assisting more than 75 individuals monthly through wrap-around supports.

The Mustard Seed organization has officially operated at 181 West Victoria St. since 2018. The organization is a Christian non-profit that has been caring for individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty since 1984.