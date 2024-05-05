St. Andrews on the Square could be closed for up to a year after fire, City of Kamloops says

Photo: Castanet

At least a dozen bookings will be cancelled following a fire at St. Andrews on the Square, which the city suspects could be closed for up to a year.

The historic church at 159 Seymour St., which was built in 1887, is rented out for use as a wedding chapel and multi-functional hall. The building is maintained and managed by the City of Kamloops.

Jen Fretz, the city's civic operations director, told Castanet Kamloops the former Presbyterian church had 12 bookings scheduled for the next six months when it caught fire on Thursday.

She said refunds will be offered for those bookings and, where possible, an alternate city venue will be offered at no additional cost.

Bookings in the six month to a year range will be afforded a credit to use at a later date or a transfer to another facility, Fretz said.

Firefighters arrived at the church just after 9 a.m. on Thursday to find a fire that started on the outside of the building, which climbed up a wall and entered the attic.

The church sustained fire damage, mostly contained to its outside, but also smoke and water damage to the interior.

Fretz said the city suspects the building will be closed for up to a year, and said the insurer has now taken over the site.

Dusan Magdolen, the city’s cultural services and events manager, told Castanet Kamloops the structural soundness of the building is not as much of a concern as is the water damage that was sustained.

Magdolen said the basement was flooded, the church flooring will need to be replaced and items on the walls were damaged.

He said a remediation company brought in by the municipality’s insurer is running tests to determine how much remediation will be needed.

He offered no ballpark figure when asked about the possible dollar value for the repairs but said he anticipates the church will be restored now that the insurance company is involved.

At this point, usage of Gaglardi Square next to the church is not impacted, Magdolen said.

The city has been operating the heritage facility since 2021, when it took over from the Kamloops Heritage Society.

St. Andrew’s on the Square is available for public weddings, concerts, memorials, arts and crafts, yoga and other meetings and seminars are booked at the site seven days a week.

The Kamloops Heritage Society ran the St. Andrews heritage facility following its restoration in 1995.