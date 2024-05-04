Wildfire found burning near Williams Lake

Photo: BCWS A wildfire in the Cariboo region's grown to 101 hectares

A wildfire burning west of Williams Lake in the Cariboo Fire Centre has grown to 101-hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service's website, the fire was discovered at about 3 p.m. Friday and as of Saturday afternoon remains burning out of control in the Zenzaco Creek area, located about 90 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake.

The BCWS says wildfire crews, helicopters and air tankers are currently responding to the fire.

The fire is suspected to have been human-caused.