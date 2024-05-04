232808
Kamloops  

Wildfire found burning near Williams Lake

100 hectare wildfire

- | Story: 485778

A wildfire burning west of Williams Lake in the Cariboo Fire Centre has grown to 101-hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service's website, the fire was discovered at about 3 p.m. Friday and as of Saturday afternoon remains burning out of control in the Zenzaco Creek area, located about 90 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake.

The BCWS says wildfire crews, helicopters and air tankers are currently responding to the fire.

The fire is suspected to have been human-caused.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News