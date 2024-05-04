Former Kamloops mayors offer tips to elected officials on final day of SILGA conference

Photo: Castanet Former Kamloops mayors Terry Lake and Ken Christian at the 2024 SILGA convention.

Two former mayors of Kamloops had some advice for dealing with provincial and federal ministers Thursday on the final day of the Southern Interior Local Government Association convention at the Coast Kamloops Hotel.

Ken Christian and Terry Lake presented a joint-talk titled “Better than Tinder” to a full crowd at the convention, detailing how to make the most of meeting with provincial ministers during the Union of BC Municipalities conference.

The two likened the experience to 15 minutes of speed dating.

“There's some swiping left and swiping right, but not on a screen — that just happens right there physically,” said Lake, who has been on both sides as a former minister of health.

Lake said these meetings should be about relationship building, recalling one encounter during his first year as health minister when a Fraser Valley mayor was too hot under the collar.

“He came in and, we hardly said hello, and he was tearing my head off,” Lake said, adding that in that moment he did not want to do anything to help that local politician. “He just came in like I was a piece of dog turd on his shoe.”

Lake said when he was a municipal politician he felt intimidated meeting provincial ministers, but reminded the crowd they are all just people at the end of the day.

“You got to realize that they're just like you,” Lake said.

Christian said councils need to plan accordingly for the brevity of these meetings, and refrain from having them for the sake of doing so.

“You need to have a purpose for your meeting,” Christian said.

“I’ve been at board tables where they say, ‘UBCM is coming up, who should we meet with?’ And people rattle off a list of ministers and then staff are left scratching their heads like, 'What are we going to talk about?'”

He advised being familiar with briefing notes, placing expectations on the meetings and avoid filling said meetings with banter.

“You need to be able to sum it up and move along,” Christian said. “These ministers often will have 15 or 20 of these meetings in a day.”

Lake also advised that, when preparing for UBCM, local officials take into consideration that some ministers may not understand a local issue’s importance as well as they do.

Stick to municipal script

During the talk, Christian also doled out some “political pondering” about the job of local politicians.

He said in his experience he’s noticed local politicians tend to wander into issues outside their purview, and advised they “stick to the knitting,” explaining that issues such as the overturning of abortion laws in the U.S. or wars in Gaza and Ukraine don’t belong at the council table.

“Look after the infrastructure needs of your community, look after the assets,” he said. “It doesn't sound flashy to replace a garbage truck that's got 400,000 kilometres on it, but it needs to be done. And that's the kind of thing we have been elected to do, so while we have a lot of other aspirations, we really ought not to want to wander too far.”

Lake, however, said it can be hard to “stick to your knitting” when certain provincial issues impact your communities greatly, and locals will be asking you to address them.

“There is a Venn diagram where your concerns and the provincial concerns overlap,” Lake said, adding its important local officials let their provincial counterparts know how issues under their responsibility impact them before those policies are initiated.

Warns against being a 'disruptor'

Christian also noted there can be “disruptors” and “outliers” in governments.

He said while outliers are those on councils with contrary opinions on individual issues, disruptors “want to take the organization by the bootstraps [and] shake it until it falls apart.”

“And they're very clear about that goal, but what they’re a little unclear about is what you replace it with,” Christian said.

The former mayor said there’s always been “disruptors” in the public sector, and they, for the most part, provide some good with their counter opinions.

“But what you don't want is the disruptor in charge or a majority of disruptors on your board or your council, because then you really start to wander in terms of your strategic plan, so watch for that,” Christian advised.

He also said that while he was an outlier at times on council, it can be isolating and advised local politicians not to let that "happen every day."

Christian also said that local politicians must forge strong relationships with staff and adhere to their expertise.

“For the most part, you ought to listen to that advice,” Christian said.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has been at odds with the rest of council, with votes often breaking 8-1 against him. He’s also been the subject of bullying and harassment allegations from senior city staff.

Hamer-Jackson was present for Christian and Lake's talk. Castanet Kamloops asked the mayor whether he found it helpful.

“Wherever you go and people say things, no matter what, you learn something from it," he said.