Kamloops-area fraudster says he used ill-gotten cash to catch up on mortgage

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops-area man who bilked Ottawa for more than $5,000 in an employment insurance fraud said he did so to keep up with his mortgage payments.

Trevor Scott Jackson, 48, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to seven counts of making a false claim. He filed false statements seven times between Nov. 14, 2018, and Dec. 10, 2019, declaring each time that he was not working and not earning any income.

Court heard Jackson was working the entire time, and he earned more than $16,000 in income during that period. He received more than $5,300 in employment insurance to which he was not entitled.

It’s not his first time running such a scam. Jackson has been penalized by Ottawa six times dating back to 2011 for filing false claims, illegally receiving more than $20,000 — all of which he has already paid back.

“I have three kids at home and I fell behind on my mortgage,” Jackson said in court. “It was the only way I knew to try to catch up.”

Jackson, a heavy equipment operator from Barriere who is now on employment insurance legally while he recovers from a knee injury, has already repaid the cash he received from the federal government during his most recent offending.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey sentenced Jackson to pay a $5,306 fine — equal to the amount he obtained fraudulently.