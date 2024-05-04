Probation for Kamloops man who stole sex toy, lube from adult store

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

Prominent face tattoos helped Kamloops Mounties track down a thief who stole a sex toy and lubricant from a downtown adult store.

Matthew Philip Graham, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of theft under $5,000.

Court heard Graham walked into the One Stop Love Shop on Victoria Street just before noon on Dec. 9, 2023.

“[The clerk] stated that a tall, slim male dressed in Carhartt-type clothing and with large tribal-style tattoos on his face entered the store and selected a lubricant valued at $44.99 plus tax and a … palm pal masturbator valued at $29.99 before concealing the items and fleeing the store,” Crown prosecutor Kelly Melnyk said in court.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

“With the provided images, police were able to locate a male during an unrelated offence incidence and matched Mr. Graham with the identifying features provided by [the clerk] and the CCTV footage,” Melnyk said.

Defence lawyer Kyle Komarynsky his client is no criminal mastermind.

“This was not a very sophisticated offence,” he said.

“It seems to have been a stupid mistake that I think the court can infer was probably the result of some kind of intoxication at the time.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey sentenced Graham to 18 months of probation and ordered he pay $83.95 in restitution.