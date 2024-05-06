Kamloops man who carved 'rat' into chest of gang associate granted day parole

Photo: RCMP Jeremy Bellows

A Kamloops man who took part in a grisly gangland mutilation in 2018, carving the word “rat” into an associate’s chest and cutting whiskers into his face, has been granted day parole.

Jeremy Bellows, 38, was convicted in 2020 following a trial on charges of aggravated assault and witness intimidation. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his part in the incident, as well as unrelated property- and firearms-related charges.

Bellows was among a group of people that confronted a gang associate inside a Royal Avenue home on Aug. 21, 2018. The victim was targeted because he had been co-operating with police in their investigation of a 2017 shooting.

The men offered the victim, Matt Carstairs, three options for his punishment — he could have the fingers cut off one hand, he could have the word “rat” burned into his flesh or he could have the word “rat” carved into his chest.

Carstairs chose the latter and the mutilation was carried out.

'Surprised' by length of sentence

Bellows was denied full parole but granted day parole in a decision on Wednesday.

“At your hearing, you advised the board that at sentencing you were a bit surprised at the length of your sentence,” reads the Parole Board of Canada decision.

“You advised you had always looked at prison as an occupational hazard, but your current sentence was longer than anticipated and it also meant you wouldn’t be able to attend your daughter’s graduation.”

According to the board, Bellows has been labelled a “moderate-high risk” for violent reoffending, but a moderate risk for “serious physical harm.”

His behaviour in prison has improved over the course of his sentence, and he was reclassified to minimum security last November.

While on day parole, Bellows plans to live at a halfway house on Vancouver Island and attend post-secondary education.

Bellows will be prohibited from consuming, purchasing or possessing drugs or alcohol while on day parole. He will also be barred from associating with any person known to be involved in criminal activity or drug use and required to follow a treatment plan laid out by his parole officer.

Because he was credited for time served awaiting trial, Bellows’ sentence will end late in 2030.