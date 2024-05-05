Person in mental health crisis led to large North Kamloops police presence last weekend

Photo: Castanet

A large police presence last weekend on Carson Crescent was related to a person experiencing a mental health crisis, police say.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers swarmed the area at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, following a “high-risk report” that indicated the possible presence of a weapon.

“The person exited the residence and was apprehended under the Mental Health Act without incident,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The person was transported to hospital for assessment and care.”