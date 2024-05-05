Collection of RC cars among items missing after shed burgled on Ord Road, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: Glacier Media

A collection of remote-controlled cars was among the items stolen last weekend after burglars targeted a shed on Ord Road.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called on April 27 about an overnight break in to a shed in the 2400-block of Ord Road.

“Police attended and seized evidence for examination as part of the ongoing investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Tools and clothes were also reported stolen from the shed.

Anyone with information about the break-in can call police at 250-828-3000.