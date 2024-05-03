Would-be Kamloops burglar flees after power tool tips off neighbour, thwarts break-in

Photo: Castanet

A sharp-eared resident is being credited with thwarting an overnight burglary last weekend on the Tk’emlups reserve.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called to a business in the 500-block of Cree Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, for a report of a burglary in progress.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the suspect was trying to break into a commercial tool shed.

“According to the report, a resident thought they heard the sound of a grinder, went outside to investigate and confronted a person using a grinder located on the property to try and gain access to the locked shed,” she said in a news release.

“The suspect allegedly attempted to assault the property representative, then fled on foot southbound through the compound.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s standing 5-foot-7 with a slight build. He was wearing a face covering, a grey hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.