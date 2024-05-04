Thief drives off in truck left running outside Kamloops gas station: RCMP

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen last weekend after it was left running outside a Valleyview gas station.

According to police, the incident took place just before 9 p.m. on April 28.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators believe the suspect exited the store, got in the running truck and drove off headed east on the Trans-Canada Highway.

“The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his late-40s, about 5-foot-5 with a scruffy beard, wearing a green jacket and black Crooks and Castles hat,” she said in a news release.

The vehicle is a brown 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck with B.C. plate HF 2995. It has a Skid Row sticker in the back window.

Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the truck can call police at 250-828-3000.