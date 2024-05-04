Suspect arrested, charged following reports of brazen assault on Tranquille Road

Photo: Castanet

Assault charges have been laid following an incident last weekend in North Kamloops in which numerous witnesses reported seeing a man beat a woman on Tranquille Road.

According to police, officers were called to the 500-block of Tranquille Road just after 6:30 p.m. on April 28 for multiple reports of an assault in progress.

“As part of the investigation, a man was arrested and lodged in custody to appear in court,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Kai Dennis Karl Kristensen, 18, is facing one count each of assault and assault by choking. He was released on bail following a hearing on Monday, scheduled to return to court next week.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.