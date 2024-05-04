235957
Kamloops  

Grand prize winner picked in Castanet Kamloops' Boogie the Bridge expo contest

Boogie prize pack claimed

The winner of the Castanet Kamloops grand prize draw from the Boogie the Bridge expo has claimed his prize.

Ryan McCarthy was the lucky winner, taking home a package that includes two tickets to the Kamloops Country Kicker, four tickets to see Jeremy Dutcher at the Kamloops Symphony, four passes to Fly Fitness Aerial Studio and an $80 gift card for Mucho Burrito.

Thanks to everyone who entered at the Castanet Kamloops booth at last weekend's Boogie the Bridge expo at Colombo Lodge.

