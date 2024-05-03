City of Kamloops says it will no longer close parks and trails during height of wildfire season

Photo: KTW file The Kamloops Bike Ranch was among local parks and trails closed in August of 2023 due to wildfire danger.

The City of Kamloops has decided that all nature parks and nature trails will remain open over the summer, even during periods of extreme fire danger.

The municipality has historically shuttered such areas, as recently as last summer, to reduce traffic in high-risk nature zones and to preserve firefighting resources.

However, after consulting myriad groups, the city said it will keep the areas open despite tinder dry conditions “in the interest of public safety and the preservation of our parks.”

“The city made this decision after carefully considering various factors, including concerns voiced by residents and parks user groups, recognizing the invaluable role of public vigilance in our parks during times of heightened fire risk,” a news release from the City of Kamloops stated.

The areas, however, will be closed in the event of an interface fire in Kamloops or if a wildfire is encroaching on the municipal boundary.

“This measure is essential to ensuring public safety and concentrating resources on emergency response, including heavy equipment and aerial support,” the city news release stated.

“Details regarding park closures will be issued by the city in the event a fire occurs.

The city’s bylaws prohibit open fires in city parks or natural spaces, including beaches and smoking is prohibited in all city parks and walking trails.

“Given current drought conditions and our typical summer heat, residents are asked to be extremely cautious with smoking materials in all areas of the city and only use designated containers to dispose of cigarettes, matches and other smoking-related materials,” the city release stated.

To report smoking, campfires and unauthorized vehicles, contact Community Services at 250-828-3409 and state the time and park location. If a fire is suspected, the public is asked to immediately call 911 or *5555 on a mobile device.