Completion of $1.5M well brings end to longstanding water quality advisory in Black Pines

Photo: TNRD The Black Pines Community Water System shown on a TNRD map.

A longstanding water quality advisory has been lifted north of Kamloops following the completion of a $1.5-million groundwater well, according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

In a news release, the TNRD said all boil water notices and water quality advisories have been lifted for Black Pines after testing recently completed on the new well showed the water is safe.

“This new system means that Black Pines residents will have safer, high-quality drinking water and will eliminate many risks that have led to advisories in the past,” said Tyrone McCabe, the TNRD’s utility services manager.

Black Pines previously drew its water from the North Thompson River. Boil water advisories were a common occurrence due to turbidity, and a water quality advisory had been in place since March of 2022.

The changeover was completed in January, changing the water supply for 42 properties.

The well cost $1.5 million, which included nearly $900,000 from the New Building Canada Fund, $150,000 from Trans Mountain and $455,000 in borrowed money, which was approved by a referendum.

“The new Black Pines groundwater intake system will provide a secure source of water for the community over the long term,” said Lee Morris, the TNRD director for the Black Pines area.

The regional district owns and operates 11 community water systems, all of which were constructed within communities and later acquired by the TNRD upon request.