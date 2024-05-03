Free Comic Book Day this Saturday in Kamloops has something for everyone

Photo: KTW File photo

Saturday is free comic book day in Kamloops at High Octane Comics, which has been participating in the event annually for more than 20 years.

“It’s our day,” says High Octane Comics manger Nick Klie said in a press release. “It’s the biggest day of the year for the comic industry, it’s like one big party."

On Free Comic Book Day, all the major comic book publishers put out special editions to give away for free, and almost every comic book store across North America participates in the event, Klie said.

“Every year the comics seem to get better,” Klie said. “All the companies really rise to the occasion and try to put their best effort out. This year’s titles are fantastic.”

Some of this year’s featured titles include Transformers, Avengers, Spider-Man, Asterix, Hellboy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Conan The Barbarian, Star Wars and Pokemon.

“There’s something for everyone,” Klie said.

Anyone who wants a free comic can head down to High Octane Comics at 250 Third Avenue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.