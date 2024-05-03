Kamloops men face serious charges in connection with seizure of three kilos of fentanyl

Photo: RCMP Police said these items were seized following a raid at a home on Stagecoach Drive in Batchelor Heights on May 3, 2023.

An alleged Kamloops gang kingpin who had a raft of serious charges dropped by prosecutors in 2020 has been charged once again.

According to police, the charges are the culmination of an investigation that has been ongoing for more than a year.

Cameron Cole, 40, and Shane Cameron, 44, were arrested this week and charged with one count each of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as four alleged firearms offences. Cameron is facing an additional charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Mounties said the charges are related to a search warrant that was executed a year ago at a home on Stagecoach Drive in Batchelor Heights. At the time, police said they seized guns, vehicles, cash and more than four kilograms of suspected illegal drugs — three kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine and 550 grams of meth — during a raid on May 3, 2023.

RCMP Sgt. Kevin McIntyre said the detachment’s efforts will continue.

“Our focus on enforcement strategies to suppress disrupt and put ongoing pressure on local drug traffickers doesn’t end with this project,” he said. “Those involved in criminality are strongly encouraged to consider an exit strategy.”

Serious charges dropped in 2020

Cole was one of two men charged in connection with a series of high-profile incidents in 2018 in which police seized drugs, cash, bombs and an Uzi.

Charges against the pair were dropped by the Crown in August of 2020, days before hearings were set to begin to determine the legality of the police searches that led to the seizures.

In that case, Mounties were alleged by defence lawyers to have searched Cole’s Badger Drive home without a warrant on Jan. 16, 2018 — a search that resulted in a number of subsequent warrants for homes and businesses.

The allegation was never tested in court because the charges were dropped.

Both men well known to police

Cole is a convicted drug trafficker who was believed in 2018 to have been at or near the top of one of two major drug-trafficking organizations operating in Kamloops.

Cameron was one of three men implicated in a grisly gang-related mutilation in 2018 in which a man labelled a snitch had the word “rat” carved into his chest and whiskers cut into his face.

Kamloops Mounties will hold a media availability next week related to the charges against Cole and Cameron.

Both men were released on conditions, with a court date scheduled for June 3.