North Kamloops house shot at in Friday morning drive-by, police say

Photo: Castanet

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Friday morning on a residential street in North Kamloops — an incident investigators believe was targeted.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a report of shots fired at a residence just after 6 a.m. in the 1200-block of 10th Street.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said an older-model silver Volkswagen Jetta was seen fleeing the area.

“The suspect vehicle has since been located a short distance from the shooting scene, on 13th Street, however the suspects remain outstanding,” she said in a news release.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but we certainly understand that incidents such as these are concerning to residents and neighbours. While the investigation is in its infancy, this event has all the earmarks of a targeted shooting between parties in a conflict.”

Shoihet said investigators are looking for surveillance video from the area between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.