Kamloops  

Mamas for Mamas Kamloops will host free swap market for parents, caregivers

Swap kids' clothing, gear

Mamas for Mamas Kamloops is hosting a swap market next weekend for parents and caregivers.

The second-annual Mamas for Mamas Kamloops Swap and Karma Market will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Zaaz Eatery and Play, 425 Mount Paul Way.

“Come swap your gently used spring/summer baby/kid clothing and items, pick up free baby/kid/adult essentials at the mobile karma market and enter to win amazing door prizes,” reads a post on social media from Mamas for Mamas Kamloops, the local branch of a national non-profit that supports struggling families and caregivers across Canada.

Anyone looking to drop items off can do so at Zaaz on Friday, May 10, between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or the hour before the event.

No cash is required, according to organizers. Items can be swapped for free.

For more information, click here.

